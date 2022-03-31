Xiaomi is not launching a tablet on April 1 but they should soon

Xiaomi surprised everyone earlier this week by announcing that it will be launching a tablet in India. It's a product people have been asking from Xiaomi for a while now. The brand has always maintained that it doesn't really see India's tablet market growing and that's why it stays away from the category. Even though its closest competitors, Samsung and Realme, offer a few options here. So, when the announcement finally came, there was a lot of excitement around it. There were reasons to believe it too. The information was shared by Xiaomi India's official social media handles and was re-shared by Xiaomi chief Manu Kumar Jain.

However, the company isn't really launching a new tablet in the country. I hear a lot of heartbreaks. But, that's how things stand right now. Xiaomi's announcement was nothing but an April Fool's Day prank, India Today Tech has learnt. Nothing new. Tech brands have a history of hyping up a product around April 1, only to reveal that it was actually a prank. A lot of people still believe (or hope) that Dyson's new headphones with a built-in air purifier is also a prank. That's a story for another day though.

There are obvious reasons to believe that Xiaomi isn't launching a tab on April 1 -

- Xiaomi is known for its marketing and yet, there was hardly any halla around the tablet. Weird, given that it has been a much-awaited product.

- Xiaomi never announced a launch date of the tab. The link it shared re-directs to a microsite which has a timer for April 1. Again, something we are not used to seeing from brands.

- The date itself is the biggest reason to believe that it is just a prank.

Xiaomi should launch a tab soon

This latest announcement might be a prank but, it could also be a blessing in disguise for Xiaomi. The social media reacted positively to the news and showed that there is a genuine interest in Xiaomi tablet among Indian buyers. Honestly, there are very few good Android tablets in the country. Samsung's Tab S series is just too expensive for most buyers, while the Realme pads are a work in progress. Motorola has flirted with space too, but has a bad name when it comes to software support. This leaves Apple with a lot of free space to sell its iPads in huge numbers.

It provides Xiaomi with an opportunity to fill the huge void. And, it has the products to do so as well. The Mi Pad 5 launched last year could be a great option for the Indian market. It has an impressive set of specs, including a Snapdragon 860 chipset, an 11-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and an 8720mAh battery.

Xiaomi products have historically been priced quite aggressively in India as well. So, whenever a Xiaomi tab comes to India, we should expect it to offer good value to customers. Hopefully, the actual launch happens soon.