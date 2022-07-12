Xiaomi launches a smart standing fan in India for a price of Rs 6,999

Xiaomi India has added a new smart product to its kitty and no, it is not a smartphone but a smart fan. The Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 in India. The Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 is the perfect device for people looking for a simple and elegant design that provides them with a natural cool breeze. Equipped with 7+5 wing shaped blades, 100 levels of speed, and voice control support, the smart fan helps users experience natural breeze, all around cooling.



As one of the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platforms, Xiaomi India introduced a new offering to bring a drop of comfort to the microclimate of the home. The 7+5-winged shaped blades rotate simultaneously, increasing the airflow for a more powerful cooling. To achieve the desired airflow, the consumers can adjust the fan speed between 1 and 100 via the Mi Home App as per their comfort. Complementing its high performing features, the consumers can switch between natural breeze, direct blow, set the fan speed using Alexa & Google Assistant prompts.



Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 comes with a Silent BLDC Copper-Wire Motor and dual fan blades, that have been optimized to provide a gentler natural breeze. The smart fan has an ultra-wide angle, 140 degree horizontal and 39 degree vertical rotation with a maximum range of 14m to cool the room for the whole family. The 3kg smart fan comes with a 6-step easy assembly, adjustable height with minimalistic design that will blend into any room. The versatile stand allows for users to enjoy the convenience e of using the product as a standing or a table fan as per need.