Xiaomi may launch Redmi 10 series next month, company shares first teaser

Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi 10 series in India. After several hints at the same online, the company has now teased the launch of the series in a recent tweet. Interestingly, it is calling it the "Redmi Revolution."

A new tweet by the official Redmi India Twitter account drops the latest hint at the upcoming series by Xiaomi. Although the tweet does not specifically mention the Redmi 10 or other phones in the series, it does come with cryptic messages pointing to the series.

One such clear indication is the #10on10 used in the tweet. Since the 10 moniker has already been introduced on the Redmi Note series, it looks like it is time that Xiaomi is looking to bring it to its Redmi lineup. With this, the series will come as a successor to the Redmi 9 series in India.

To recall, the Redmi 9 series offers a total of five models for purchase, These include the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 Power. It is expected that the Redmi 10 series will replace at least four of these models in the upcoming launch. However, it is not clear yet which of the models will be introduced.

What can easily be guessed is the price range that the new series will fall in. Since the Redmi Note series takes care of the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 budget, the Redmi 10 series will offer smartphones priced on the lower segment. The starting price of the series is almost certain to fall below the Rs 10,000 mark.

Other than the hint on the series, the Redmi India tweet mentioned that the "Redmi Revolution" will be "hitting your screens soon!" This might mean that the company will launch the new series sometime next month, i.e. July 2021.

Once out, the Redmi 10 series is sure to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment and is likely to give Xiaomi a stronghold in the price range with refreshed models.