Xiaomi Pad 5 quick review: A fluid Android tablet

Android tablets have never been great. Samsung keeps trying every now and then with the S series but most of its attempts are heavy on pocket. The last of its premium tablets - Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - was not even a tradition tablet. Then, there are other issues like poor app optimisation and lack of support from the developer community. This, for long, has given a free pass to Apple to dominate this category with the iPad. Now, Xiaomi aims to change that. Yes, it wasn't a prank afterall. Xiaomi has actually introduced an affordable tablet in India.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an impressive 2.5K IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and a large 8720mAh battery pack. The tab also supports accessories like Xiaomi's own keyboard cover and stylus. Of course, Xiaomi is positioning it as an affordable alternative to the iPad. I have spent a weekend with Xiaomi's new tab and here are some quick thoughts.

Design and display

The Xiaomi Pad 5 feels more modern than any other Android tablets in this price range. It is thin, light and has considerably narrow bezels. The tablet is just 6.9mm thin and weighs only 511 grams. The size is also ideal for a tablet - both in portrait and landscape orientation. The weight is also fine for a tab. It is easy to use with both hands and the build quality is also good.

The rear panel is made of plastic with a matte finish on top. It catches fingerprint smudges but, they don't really show. I have the grey colour variant which looks good. For some reason, the Xiaomi Pad 5 also looks like a bigger version of mid-range Xiaomi phones from behind. The real panel resembles the body of Xiaomi 11i series devices with a similar camera module on the top.

Xiaomi has skipped the fingerprint sensor on this tab, of course there is no SIM or card slot either and even the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing. The tab gets a type-C USB port and four speakers spread across two sides. There is also a slot for stylus next to the volume button. It's an unusual place because even if you are using a keyboard cover with the pen will stick out.

Coming to the screen, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 2560p (WQHD+) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It's a beautiful screen with even bezels around it.

The display is very bright, sharp and colourful. It feels super smooth while scrolling through menus and web pages. The only issue I have so far is that the screen catches a lot of fingerprint smudges. So, keeping it clean will be a huge task.

The front camera is housed inside the top bezel which makes it awkward to use in the landscape orientation.

Performance

Talking about the camera, the rear has a single 13-megapixel shooter with a dual-tone LED flash while the front comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, primarily for videos. The camera app is pretty simple with just Photo, Video and Night modes along with a feature to scan documents.

The tablet comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 processor which was used on last year's Poco X3 Pro. It's a smart chip choice by Xiaomi given that the tablet doesn't cellular connectivity and Snapdragon 860 is probably the best mid-range chip without 5G support that you can get right now. The processor sits alongside 6GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

So far, the tablet feels fluid during everyday tasks. All apps open with the blink of an eye and the software seems well optimised for the form factor. The best way to get the most out of Xiaomi Pad 5 is by using it with the stylus and keyboard - both of which you will have to buy separately. Xiaomi admits that bundling them with the tablet would have increased the price. I am yet to get my hands on the accessories and will talk about them in the final review.

The Pad 5 features four symmetrical speakers which support Dolby Atmos to go with your Dolby Vision screen. These are pretty loud and good quality speakers that give a very good multimedia experience.

Xiaomi is using MIUI for Pad on this tablet. It is based on Android 11 and feels similar to MIUI for phones. However, apps are well optimised for the tab. Also, the Pad 5 comes with very few pre-installed apps - most of them are Google apps which are anyway useful. It's good to see a clean Xiaomi device.

Battery

Xiaomi has packed a decent 8,720mAh battery in the Xiaomi Pad 5. It claims that this pack can offer 5 days of music playback, 16 hours of video playback or 10 hours of gaming time. So far, I have been very impressed with the battery life. I have used the tab for watching videos or listening to music and, have managed to get one and a half day's usage on it.

What's annoying though is the charging support. The tab comes with a 22.5W charger inside the box that takes more than three hours to charge Pad 5 from 0 to 100 per cent. The tablet supports 33W charging so you can always use a Xiaomi charger but, even then the speed isn't impressive.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Quick review

The Xiaomi Pad 5 may raise a few eyebrows as it lacks some popular tablet features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card slot and cellular connectivity. The bundled charger is slow as well. But overall Xiaomi has come up with another fabulous package that gives great value for your money. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is affordable, has a great display and offers decent performance to anyone who is in the market for an additional screen to consume media or enhance productivity.

I would recommend it though for the fluid software experience which is missing on other Android tablets, especially in this price range.