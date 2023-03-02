YouTube CEO Neal Mohan feels power of AI will reinvent video, says AI tools for creators will be rolled out

YouTube's new CEO, Neal Mohan, has announced the streaming platform's priorities for the year 2023 in a letter published on the Google blog. The letter begins with Neal saying that he entered YouTube offices for the first time over 15 years ago and saw a lot of potential. "As I walked through YouTube's small offices above a pizza parlor, I could see the promise of the platform," the letter reads.

Neal Mohan then adds that he is 'excited' to lead it into the future and that the priorities for 2023 will be supporting creators, building the platform of the future, and protecting the YouTube community.

"As I look ahead to what's next for YouTube, I'm confident we'll put our full energy into what matters most for creators and viewers. Today I'm giving an update on our key priorities: supporting the success of creators, building for the YouTube of the future, and protecting the YouTube community," the letter read.

Neal Mohan talks about generative AI

Ever since ChatGPT has gained popularity, artificial intelligence has been the topic of discussion in the entire tech industry. More and more AI tools are being announced by companies and looks like YouTube will soon hop on the bandwagon. Neal Mohan also talked about the power of AI in the letter and said that he feels that AI can 'reinvent video' and will 'make the seemingly impossible possible'.

The letter reads, "And the power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible. Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI's generative capabilities. We're taking the time to develop these features with thoughtful guardrails. Stay tuned in the coming months as we roll out tools for creators as well as the protections to embrace this technology responsibly."

What are generative AI tools?

For the uninitiated, generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft's new Bing and Google Bard have the potential to produce a wide variety of content upon entering certain prompts. For instance, people have used ChatGPT to write codes, compose poetry, write essays and whatnot. A lot of people also feel that generative AI tools are a threat and might replace human jobs in the future. However, another section feels that these tools will be helping people in being more efficient with their jobs.