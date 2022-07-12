YouTube's picture-in-picture feature is now available for iPhone and iPad users

YouTube's picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is now available to all users. Google has announced in a blog post that this feature is available for free for all those who are based in the US, but only for non-music content. The PiP mode will allow people to watch videos even after closing the YouTube app, which is a much-needed feature that many people are still not able to use. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The company has confirmed that people who are living in the US will be able to make use of this feature and the good thing is they don't even need a YouTube Premium subscription for this. People will be able to watch non-music content in PiP mode.

Users who are based in other markets will have to buy a YouTube membership in order to watch all the videos in the PiP mode. There are other benefits too. Users will get to watch videos on YouTube without ads and the subscription even offers YouTube Music membership for free.

Coming back to the PiP feature, Google is saying that this is being rolled out to both iOS and iPadOS platforms. Android users can already access this feature. However, do keep in mind that if your device is running iOS 15, then only you will be able to see the PiP feature.

The PiP feature is mostly enabled by default. In case the feature is not visible to you, then you can turn it on manually. Those who have the Premium subscription can turn on the feature by going to Settings > General in your YouTube app. After this, you can enable this feature.

Once you have enabled it, the PiP mode will automatically get activated if you close the app while watching a video. People just need to simply select a YouTube video to watch and then leave the YouTube app. The video will continue to play in a small window, which will also be able to move across your device's screen as you use other apps.