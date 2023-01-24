Zomato Gold relaunched in India: Price, benefits and other details you need to know

Online food delivery platform Zomato relaunches its Zomato Gold loyalty program, which replaces the company's Pro Plus membership. For the unaware, Zomato Pro Plus was officially discontinued in 2021.

The new Zomato Gold is the fourth iteration of its loyalty programme. To recall, Zomato launched its Pro Plus membership in 2021, before which the platform introduced Pro membership in 2020, which then replaced the original Zomato Gold programme. Back then, Gold membership was focused on discounts for dine-in at restaurants. Pro plan offered benefits like priority deliveries and discounts on online food orders. Now, the benefits have changed quite a bit.

Zomato Gold price, benefits

Zomato is showing a prompt for Zomato Gold's newer version on the app. The membership is now live. As a part of the launch, Zomato is offering a complimentary Gold subscription to Zomato Pro members for three months, until April 25.

The Zomato Gold subscription plan has launched with an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. The price of the annual plan hasn't been revealed yet. The online food delivery platform has announced offering several benefits under the subscription plan.

The biggest highlight of Zomato Gold is free delivery on orders above Rs 199. However, it should be noted that free delivery will be limited to restaurants within 10 km of users. The delivery platform also announced offering – Rs 100 coupon if the order is delayed and VIP access during peak times. With the relaunch of Zomato Gold, the online food delivery platform, aims to take on the likes of Swiggy One, which also offers similar benefits.

Zomato clarified that Gold membership will offer a "no delay guarantee" to subscribers and delayed deliveries will result in users getting a Rs 100 coupon instantly. Swiggy One also offers free deliveries within 10km of the user but on orders above Rs 149. In addition, Swiggy One users get discounts of up to 30 per cent at over 20,000 restaurants across the country.



Zomato Gold will also offer VIP access during rush hour. This simply means Gold subscribers will have access to restaurants during high demand and get priority over normal users. In addition, Zomato Gold brings offers for dining. The company has partnered with over 10,000 restaurants across the country, allowing Gold users to get discounts of up to 40 per cent while dining out.