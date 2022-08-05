Zomato offers to help 7-year-old boy turned delivery executive after father's accident

A couple of days ago, a video of a 7-year-old boy claiming to be a Zomato delivery executive went viral on social media. The video was posted by a Twitter user, who claimed that the 7-year-old boy had turned into a delivery executive after his father, who used to work as a delivery executive before he met with an accident. Zomato assured that it would help the family in every way possible.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Rahul Mittal, shared a video of a 7-year-old child who showed up at his door to deliver a food item that he had ordered. While Mittal was hoping to see a grown-up delivery man, he was taken by surprise when he saw a kid at his door. In the video, the kid can be seen with a chocolate box in his hand. Mittal can be heard asking the child about his father, to which the child replies that his father has met with an accident, therefore he is not able to deliver the orders. The child in the video says that he goes to school in the morning but delivers orders in the evening till 11 pm in the night.

Zomato seemed unaware of the whole incident. The food-delivery app was not aware of the fact that the boy was working on behalf of his father, who was hired as a delivery executive. In a statement shared with Gadgets 360, Zomato said that the company has not taken any strict action against the family for making a child work given their circumstances but educated them about the hazards of making a child work, as it is a clear violation of laws.

"We are thankful to the internet community for bringing this to our notice. There are multifold violations here — child labour and misrepresentation, and we've educated the family on these grounds while not taking any strict action on this, keeping in mind the situation the family is in," a Zomato spokesperson said. The spokesperson also mentioned that the company has also decided to sponsor the child's education.

"The father onboarded on Zomato post his accident; therefore, the accidental support we offer to our active delivery partners cannot be extended to him. As an exception and on humanitarian grounds, our teams have extended whatever support was possible in the said situation," the Zomato spokesperson added. Zomato has claimed that the boy is 14-year-old and not 7-year-old.The viral video has been viewed more than 99,000 views on Twitter since the day it was posted.

