TikTok says it plans to add 10,000 jobs in the US after app installation restricted from government devices

Highlights TikTok has said that it is looking to add 10,000 "good-paying" jobs in the US.

The House of Representatives has voted to prevent government employees from installing TikTok on government-issued devices.

Trumps administration is running ads on Facebook asking voters to sign TikTok ban petitions as part of his campaign.

Chinese video-making company TikTok has said that it plans to add 10,000 jobs over the next three years in the US after facing scrutiny from the government. A TikTok spokesperson told news agency AFP that the new jobs would be in various regions of the US including engineering, marketing, and other sectors.

"These are good-paying jobs that will help us continue to build a fun and safe experience and protect our community's privacy," another spokesperson told CNN. TikTok currently has 1400 employees in the US.

The House of Representatives has voted to prevent government employees from installing TikTok on government-issued devices, as per Gizmodo.

Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck passed the banning of TikTok as one of several amendments to the 2021 defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act.

As per the amendment, no employee or officer of the United States may download TikTok, or any app from any Bytedance-owned entity.

The development comes shortly after US President Donald Trump's administration posted ads on Facebook encouraging users to sign petitions banning TikTok from the US.

"The Chinese Communist Party is using TikTok to collect massive amounts of data from American citizens and our government that could be used in a cyberattack against our republic," Buck said in a House session. "We must take action to protect our nation and stop the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to undermine our national security."

TikTok has previously said that it was reviewing the structure of the company. "As we consider the best path forward, ByteDance is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business. We remain fully committed to protecting our users' privacy and security as we build a platform that inspires creativity and brings joy for hundreds of millions of people around the world," TikTok in a statement said.

TikTok does not have headquarters aside from ByteDance which was founded in China. It has its largest offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and Singapore. ByteDance has signed an office space deal at WeWork Nesco in Mumbai, as per a report by ET.

The Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps citing security concerns. TikTok, which is not available in China, distanced itself from Beijing after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, according to correspondence by Reuters.

It's not just the US where TikTok has been criticised. Pakistan issued a final warning to TikTok over "immoral, obscene, and vulgar content" on the app. Several Australian legislators have also proposed a ban on TikTok as they fear the app was being used by the Chinese government to collect users' data.