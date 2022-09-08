Grey Market abuzz with bookings for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

India price for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are approximated Rs 30,000 lower each than compared to the US, even before the GST. Add the 18% GST to it and the figure goes up to Rs 50,000 each. This has created a frenzy of bookings for these two devices in the grey market once again which in the last 4 years has been largely dormant.

Up until the launch of iPhone X in 2017, India used to fare in Phase III of iPhones availability, which were around 30 days after the global launch dates. This gap was largely plugged in the launches thereafter, and only since last year, all iPhones in India are also available simultaneously to the global launch and availability.

Dealers in Delhi’s Gaffar market have confirmed accepting booking for iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1,10,000 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 1,20,000 which is approximately Rs 20,000 lower to the retail price. Add the international warranty in the mix and the demand has skyrocketed. A dealer on condition of anonymity confirmed over 130 bookings for the iPhone 14 Pro at non-refundable booking price of Rs 15,000 and close to 200 bookings for iPhone 14 Pro Max at non-refundable booking price of Rs 25,000 since the price announcement.

At the time of filing the story, one of the dealers based out of Mumbai's Heera Panna market confirmed similar tidings at slightly varying booking prices. The grey market claims to be able to deliver these booked units within the month of September 2022.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are powered by a faster A16 Bionic chip, which is perfect for graphics-intensive games and apps and is capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second. Apple has added a ‘pro camera system’, featuring a new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

Apple claims them to be the most advanced Pro line-up ever, featuring the Dynamic Island -- a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone -- and the Always-On display.

