WhatsApp disables display pic download option, but it may not mean much

WhatsApp is making its messaging platform better by constantly adding new features. The Facebook-owned company has now removed the ability to save profile pictures of others in the latest Android beta updates and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.60.5. The group icons, however, can still be saved. Additionally, WhatsApp has added another feature which allowed the users to preview stickers directly in the notification centre. This new preview feature is available for WhatsApp for iOS.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to share the profile pictures of users. All you had to do was click on the profile picture and share the picture using the share button which appeared on the top right-hand corner. After the update, the share button option will not appear. The update is already available for the beta users and will be rolling out for the regular WhatsApp users soon.

Also Read: WhatsApp to end support for Windows phone on Dec 31, 2019

For now, WhatsApp is preventing profile picture downloads to stop rising crime against women who keep their profile pic 'public'. WhatsApp is hoping that the move will prevent miscreants from sharing and downloading the profile pictures of women and misuse them. However, it may not mean much as there is always a way to save and share the display picture. WABetainfo has pointed out that users can still save profile photos of their contacts by using the screenshot capture feature of their devices. The new change is, however, also not applicable to the display pictures of WhatsApp groups.

If you are enrolled as a WhatsApp beta tester then you can experience the new update. If you are eligible for the update, then you can get its APK file from APK Mirror and directly download it onto your device.

Apart from the profile picture update, WhatsApp has rolled out the sticker notification feature on to the stable version of its iOS app. If the feature is not enabled for you, and you can't wait, then back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp. WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.19.50.21 supports a notification sticker extension. The feature is already enabled for everyone in the beta version.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: WhatsApp fixes vulnerability that allowed attackers to install spyware on smartphones

Also Read: WhatsApp to launch cryptocurrency targeting NRIs sending money home

Also Read: WhatsApp at 10 - A journey of ups and downs