Big Story
TRON's market capitalization has grown six-fold from $2.8 billion on January 1 to $18.7 billion today. The barely four months old altcoin is now the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency, but one of only three starting out in green this morning along with Bitcoin and Ethereum.
While there were many new launches, there are some apps that received some feature updates and suddenly became more relevant.
The entire process - from selecting restaurants, ordering food and check out - will be done on Facebook itself.
A report by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has showed that these downloads are not translating to actual cash transactions.
The incidents have shown a terrible impact on the company's image and it also lost a huge amount in shares.
The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India on par with US-based GPS.
It flaunts a 5.7 inch display with 80 per cent body-to-screen ratio. The quad high definition (QHD) display at the front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Facebook Messenger has rolled out a new update that will enable users to use chatbots to pay without leaving the application.
