Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax

Forget Bitcoin and Litecoin; cryptocurrency TRON is up 12755% in just one month

BusinessToday.in
Forget Bitcoin and Litecoin; cyrptocurrency TRON is up 12755% in just one month

TRON's market capitalization has grown six-fold from $2.8 billion on January 1 to $18.7 billion today. The barely four months old altcoin is now the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency, but one of only three starting out in green this morning along with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

 
 

Best smartphone apps that came out in 2017

While there were many new launches, there are some apps that received some feature updates and suddenly became more relevant.
More

Apple iPhone X launch: How Steve Jobs' iPhone evolved into iPhone 7 Plus

More

How Xiaomi is strengthening its offline presence in India

More

Facebook to bring new 'Order Food' option for select users

The entire process - from selecting restaurants, ordering food and check out - will be done on Facebook itself.
More

Despite huge number of downloads, BHIM's magic is fading

A report by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has showed that these downloads are not translating to actual cash transactions.
More

Samsung Note 7 tragedy: Everything you need to know

The incidents have shown a terrible impact on the company's image and it also lost a huge amount in shares.
More

Pokemon GO release date uncertain in India but gets Android Wear support

More
 
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6, Mi 7, Nokia 9: 8 Smartphones to look out for in 2018

More

Google's 'Android One' is back: New devices breathe life into affordable smartphone range

More

ISRO to launch a 'back-up' navigation satellite by month end

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India on par with US-based GPS.
More

LG launches G6 in India priced at Rs 51,990

It flaunts a 5.7 inch display with 80 per cent body-to-screen ratio. The quad high definition (QHD) display at the front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

More

WhatsApp keen to plug into India's digital commerce play

More

iOS 10 to roll-out tonight: Top 7 Features

More

Now, shop online while texting your friends on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger has rolled out a new update that will enable users to use chatbots to pay without leaving the application.
More
Advertisement