Tweets wishing for death of hospitalised Trump are not allowed, says Twitter

Highlights Twitter users cannot wish death to Trump on Twitter.

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and has now been hospitalised.

Many Twitter users wished for his death as Trump was admitted in the hospital.

As US Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, hospitalised last night, many Twitter users tweeted wishing for his death. Twitter has now said that these tweets hoping for the death of Trump are in violation of the policies that Twitter follows.

"Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed," the company said in a tweet.

The company later added in a statement to the media that the policy covers all users, and not just Trump. This means tweets wishing for death of any person are in violation of Twitter rules and users could be suspected from the site. The social media site said that such tweets are restricted under abusive tweet policies.

Earlier, Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed medical centre on Friday. He has tested positive for coronavirus infection. "Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night where he is being given Remdesivir therapy after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House," the Associated Press reported.

Twitter also told some news sites that it is suspending some but not all users who tweeted wishing for death for the US President.

"We're prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action that could potentially cause real-world harm," the spokesperson told the Motherboard.

Earlier Trump, who downplayed COVID-19 so far, had tweeted about his infection. He had said: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

From the hospital, he tweeted, "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

The two tweets themselves attracted many comments wishing harm on Trump, though there were also many who hoped for his speedy recovery.

Facebook too has a policy on posts wishing for death of public figures. However, it is different from Twitter policy. Facebook allows users to wish for harm on others unless the users aren't tagging the said persons.