Vietnam directs Apple suppliers to secure Covid-19 vaccine for workers

Highlights Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also asked local authorities to find a vaccine supply.

The Vietnam Health Ministry is also reportedly providing 2,00,000 vaccine doses each to Bac Giang and Bac Ninh.

Bac Giang province, which houses some Apple and Samsung suppliers, is currently in the process of reopening factories that were closed at four industrial parks.

The Vietnam government has asked Samsung and other Apple supplier companies to secure Covid 19 vaccines for its workers as the country is witnessing a surge in the number of infections. The health ministry is also reportedly providing 2,00,000 vaccine doses each to Bac Giang and Bac Ninh -- provinces with the two highest community infection cases from April 27 to May 30, with Bac Giang generating 2,118 cases while Bac Ninh reached 804 during the period.

Chief of the industrial park management board for the northern province of Bac Ninh, Bui Hoang Mai, told Bloomberg "The government is encouraging companies to find Covid-19 vaccines for their workers." Workers are anticipated to be vaccinated with the supplies within one week. Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also asked local authorities to find a vaccine supply, the publication cited the government website reported.

Bac Giang province, which houses some Apple and Samsung suppliers, is currently in the process of reopening factories that were closed at four industrial parks. Authorities have also requested factories to set up on-site sleeping arrangements and other procedures so that the on-site operations continue running while containing the virus. Reuters quoted a human resources manager at an electronic parts manufacturer in Bac Ninh who said workers were living and working within the industrial zones, with office space temporarily converted into worker accommodation.



Apple-related factories have also split their workforce over two shifts to avoid factory shutdowns. Bac Giang's total is more than half the 4,034 local infections recorded in 34 cities across the country. Bac Ninh, where Samsung Electronics has significant operations, imposed a curfew and other travel restrictions on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Vietnam accounts for half of Samsung's global phone and tablet production. Vietnam's government urged Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces to boost efforts to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak disrupting industrial production. LG, Foxconn, and Luxshare have operations or supply chain companies in the area.

According to Vietnam's health ministry, over 1 million people in the country, or about 1 per cent of the nation's population, have received at least a first vaccine dose, while just over 28,500 are fully vaccinated. Vietnam has recorded 4,163 local virus cases from April 27 out of a total of 7,168 patients and 47 deaths, according to the health ministry.