Vodafone Idea expands Apple Watch cellular service to Punjab

Highlights Vodafone Idea introduced cellular service for Apple Watch users earlier this month.

It was initially available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat and has now been expanded to Punjab.

Vodafone Idea is giving up to 5GB extra data on select prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea has expanded its cellular service for Apple Watch users to the Punjab circle. The service was launched earlier this month to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat circles. Vodafone website describes the eligibility for the cellular service. "Vodafone postpaid customer from Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab," the website reads. The development was noted by Only Tech.

Through this service, Vodafone customers can share their Vodafone postpaid plan with an eligible Apple Watch (GPS+ Cellular). Users must note that the watch should be Apple Watch Series 3, or any of its later models, and for the iPhones, it should be iPhone 6s, or later models. Users can SMS 'CHKESIM' to 199 to check eligibility for the offer.

E-SIM for Apple watch cellulars are available, Vodafone's website stated.

To configure Apple Watch with iPhone, users should:

--Tap on start the pairing process of the Apple Watch and iPhone from the Watch App and submit to proceed.

--Sign in with Apple ID and password to continue.

--Tap on 'Create a Passcode' to create a 4-digit passcode on Apple Watch.

--Tap on 'Setup Mobile Data' to share postpaid number and data plan with Apple Watch.

--Enter Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password.

--Click on confirm and wait for 15 minutes so that the watch gets configured.

Users must note that if they are not registered, then they can tap on Register to login. This way their phone number will be listed.

Vodafone App/Web offer: Vodafone Idea came up with the offer called the App/Web exclusive offer. This offer gives extra data up to 5GB on select prepaid plans, Telecom Talk noted.

Rs 49 and Rs 79 Vodafone Idea all-rounder packs give 200 MB extra data. Other than these plans, there are plans at Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599.

Rs 149 prepaid plan: This plan brings with it 1GB of extra data. So with the original 2GB data and 1GB extra data, the total comes to 3GB monthly data.

Rs 219 plan: This plan originally comes with 1GB data for 28 days and with the extra data the total comes at 3GB data.

Rs 249 plan: This plan originally comes with 1.5GB data and the offer will add a whopping 5GB data making it a total of 6.5GB data. It has a validity of 28 days.

Rs 399 plan: This plan also originally comes with 1.5GB data and the offer will add 5GB data making it a total of 6.5GB data. It has a validity of 56 days.

Rs 599 plan: This plan also originally comes with 1.5GB data and the offer will add 5GB data making it a total of 6.5GB data. It has a validity of 84 days.