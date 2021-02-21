What happens if you do not accept new Privacy Policy by May 15, WhatsApp explains

Highlights The deadline for accepting WhatsApps new updated privacy policy is May 15th.

If you do not accept the new policy, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but will not be able to send messages.

You can either accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy or download your chat history and move to another messaging app.

After facing backlash from users over the new privacy policy, the American messaging service WhatsApp has come up with a list of details of changes that a user could face after ignoring its terms by the May 15 deadline.

According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp has detailed what will happen to users who won't agree to new privacy changes through a mail which explains that it will slowly ask such users to comply with the new terms to have full functionality of WhatsApp till May 15.

If you don't accept the new privacy policies after May 15, you will lose some key functionality. WhatsApp has created a new FAQ page titled What happens on the effective date according to which, "For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won't be able to read or send messages from the app."

So, you're now basically left with two options:

1 Give in and accept the new privacy policies.

2 Download your chat history and move to another messaging app.

Now, WhatsApp says that you will still be able to accept its new privacy policies after May 15 and get back to using the app with full functionality. However, once the deadline is over and if you have not clicked the 'ACCEPT' button, your account will be classified as inactive. And inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 120 days.

For reference, here's how WhatsApp classifies as inactivity on its official FAQ page, "An internet connection is required for an account to be active. If a user has WhatsApp open on their device, but they don't have an internet connection, then the account will be inactive."

So, you fundamentally have only 120 days to ponder over and accept WhatsApp's new privacy policies. However, each day after May 15, you will have to work with limited functionality if you have not accepted the new rules.

Alternatively, you can migrate your WhatsApp data to Telegram that the latter offers. You can move your WhatsApp chat including media and documents from personal as well as group chats with a new chat export feature in Telegram.

On January 4 WhatsApp released an updated Privacy Policy which read as follows; "As one of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp receives information from other Facebook companies and provides information to other Facebook companies. We may use the information we receive from these companies, and they may use the information we provide to ensure the operation of our services."

The new terms will allow Facebook and WhatsApp to share payment and transaction data to help them better target ads as the social juggernaut broadens its e-commerce offerings and looks to merge its messaging platforms."