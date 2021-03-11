WhatsApp working on support chat threads to help users manage bug reports

Highlights WhatsApp has been testing a couple of new features on its app to enhance the user experience.

WhatsApp has been testing a couple of new features on its app to enhance the user experience. The latest feature that Facebook-owned messaging is reportedly testing is the support chat threads, which will let users report bugs in the app. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on cloud backup encryption.

As per the Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp is testing Support Chat Threads that will let users report bugs directly to WhatsApp using the chatbox. "As previously announced, WhatsApp is working on "Support Chat Threads": they will help you and WhatsApp to manage bug reports. Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they'll be closed after the issue is fixed," the wabetainfo read. The feature will be rolled out in future iOS and Android updates.

In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, you can see a "Contact Us" section under which there is a dialogue box where you can report your issues. At the bottom of the screen, you would find a prompt by WhatsApp that reads, "We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat." Beside the prompt, there is a Send button. After typing your issue, you can click on the Send button to proceed. Once you proceed, you will be taken to a new chat window with WhatsApp support. There you chat about your issues in the app with WhatsApp. The messaging app will also respond to your query. However, the chat window will be closed once your issue is resolved. The chats are end-to-end encrypted so no third person can access your conversation with WhatsApp support.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also is working on cloud backup encryption. "The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android," Wabetainfo report read. The feature is still under development there is no release date available as of now. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.20.66.

The new chat backup that WhatsApp is working on will make it impossible for any third-person to hack into a user's WhatsApp chats backed up on third-party cloud platforms like Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp will reportedly allow users to encrypt their backup with a password, and neither WhatsApp nor Google will be able to see the content.