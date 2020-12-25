Wikipedia's top read list shows COVID-19 also ruled virtual world in 2020

Highlights Wikipedias 2020 most read articles are dominated by coronavirus and politics.

Seven of the top 10 most read articles relate either to the pandemic or US elections.

The top 10 most viewed pages generated a combined 396 million (39.6cr) page views.

Wikipedia which is an open and collaborative online encyclopedia was started way back in 2001. The idea of an online encyclopedia which anyone could edit or modify seemed almost certain to fail. But nearly two decades on, Wikipedia has become one of the most important sources of information and knowledge for the layman. Now, Google uses snippets from the site directly in its search results, and YouTube links to it from info blurbs that appear under false or misleading videos.

Wikipedia which is owned and operated by a non-profit, Wikimedia Foundation has put energy and effort into burnishing its reputation, especially in 2020. The organisation formed a 'disinformation task force' for the US Elections, in order to check and counter the spread of misinformation and fake news with the help of dozens of people from Wikimedia foundation's security, product, legal, and communications teams guiding unpaid volunteers who edit it.

For the US Presidential elections alone, 56,000 volunteer editors monitored Wikipedia's roughly 2,000 election-related pages using real-time feeds to monitor changes to the material.

Wikipedia has been accused of and itself acknowledged the existence of gender, racial, and social class bias in its articles. Wikipedia tends to underrepresent the perspectives of people who lack access to the Internet, use mobile devices to access Wikipedia, or do not have free time to edit the encyclopedia.

However, it has continued to remain an important and impressive library of human knowledge, to the point that a full copy of the English language version of Wikipedia was carried as a payload to the moon on the first Israeli moon mission 'Bersheet'.

As expected the COVID-19 pandemic and the US presidential elections dominated Wikipedia's pages this year, with seven articles related to the two broad topics making it to the Top 10 for most-viewed articles of the past 12 months. These seven articles generated a combined 297 million (29.7cr) page views, according to preliminary data provided by Wikipedia. The Top 10 generated a combined 396 (39.6cr) million page views.

Here's a list of the top 10 most read Wikipedia articles in 2020. Take a look:

10. Queen Elizabeth II