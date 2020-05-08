Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865 launched in India, price stars at Rs 49,999

Highlights Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 as its latest flagship in India

The Mi 10 has been announced to start a price of Rs 49,999

The phone comes running a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a premium design language

Xiaomi has launched a new flagship, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K in India. Announced at an online-only event, the products were launched in the country through a live stream shared via the company's YouTube page and social media handles.

Arguably the biggest release by Xiaomi this year, the Mi 10 is a flagship device that was initially slated to be launched on March 31 but has since been delayed because of the stringent COVID-19 induced lockdowns in the country. The Mi 10 lives up to the flagship billing, both in price, as well as specs and design. It matches like for like -- and in some cases even betters -- competing offerings such as the Galaxy S20 from Samsung, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the recently launched Huawei P40 series of smartphones.

While there also exists a Pro variant of the device, the company has chosen not to launch it in India at the moment. Instead, it has just launched the regular Mi 10 in the country for now -- thereby leaving the door open for a bigger launch event for the Mi 10 Pro in India later in the year.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Price and availability in India

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 in India in two variants with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. But as the company had hinted in the past, the price of the phone for various reasons isn't the most affordable. As such, the entry variant available for Rs 49,999 while the higher variant has been launched for Rs 54,999.

Although it's the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone in India at the moment, it still sits favourably when compared to competing players in the market. The variants will be available in two colours -- Coral Green and Twilight Grey. There will also be launch offers, with users being promised a free Mi Wireless Powerbank during the pre-booking period. There's also a Rs 3,000 discount for buyers getting their hands on the device using an HDFC card.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specifications and features

Getting to the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is a true blood flagship device which brings with itself the best in class specs and a premium design language. On the outside, it gets a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Xiaomi also claims the panel can go up to brightness levels of 1120 nits and process high touch refresh rate at 180Hz.

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G basebands. The chipset has been paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi has announced a bigger liquid cooling system that covers an area of 3000sqmm.

The cameras are the biggest highlight of the Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the main unit that consists of a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS. The unit, Xiaomi reveals, has been created in collaboration with Samsung and brings with itself a number of premium camera features. The second lens is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV sat next to a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone also gets a 20-megapixel front selfie lens and features such as the Night Mode 2, a revamped Portrait Mode, 8K video recording and more to help stand tall against the other flagships in the market.

Keeping the lights on will be a 4780mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast and 30W wireless charging and there's even a 10W reverse wireless charging system. Xiaomi claims the phone can be charged to 100 per cent within 69 minutes.