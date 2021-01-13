Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to be unveiled at Mi 11 global launch event

Highlights Xioami Mi 11 Lite could launch alongside the Mi 11.

The Mi 11 has already been teased for a global launch.

Mi 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732 SoC.

Xiaomi recently launched its new flagship, the Mi 11 in China earlier last year. The phone was launched as the world's first Snapdragon 888 SoC smartphone. Since its launch, we've heard a lot of rumours about the phone maker announcing a lite variant of the device very soon. And now, a report from GizmoChina has claimed that the Mi 11 Lite will indeed be launched by the company and that too at the global launch event of the Mi 11.

However, the report sadly does not reveal information on the exact launch date of the device. Although, leaks in the past have tipped the Mi 11 Lite for a mid-March launch.

The report does not reveal any other information about the device, however, the Mi 11's specifications and renders have previously leaked online giving us a hint about the details of the phone. As per a new leak, the Mi 11 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 732 SoC and may sport a triple rear camera setup at the back.

As for the specifications, the report suggests that Mi 11 Lite may bring with itself a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there's also a Snapdragon 732G SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the triple camera set-up on the device is tipped to bring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the device is also expected to bring a rear fingerprint sensor, but the cutout is not noticed on the renders. For now, we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi announces something in an official capacity. However, considering that there have been so many reports and leaks about the phone already, we do expect the eventual device to actually follow the blueprint that the leaks have drawn for it.