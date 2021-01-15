Xiaomi put under investment ban by US govt

Highlights Xiaomi is under increased scrutiny by US government.

US govt has added Xiaomi to a new investment list.

Investment in Xiaomi by US firms could seriously be impacted.

The United States government has added new names to their infamous list of blacklisted companies. The Trump administration has reportedly added nine Chinese firms to the blacklist of companies with alleged links with the Chinese military. Interestingly, this list includes big names such as mobile phone maker Xiaomi.

This information has been revealed by a report by Reuters which claims to have accessed internal documents that show the name of the phone maker along with other big firms such as Comac also added to the list.

The report will come as bad news for Xiaomi as its name on this blacklist would mean that it would face difficulties doing business with companies in the United States under Section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1999 (Public Law 105-261). Interestingly, the list by the US Department of Defense classifies the list as "Communist Chinese military companies."

It is also important to note that this list is different from the Commerce Department's Entity List that the United States' government had put Huawei in. Unlike that list, this one only puts Xiaomi under the scanner and American investors officially asked to "refrain" from dealing with them. However, there is no ban on dealings with them -- something that Huawei had to face last year.

Xiaomi responds

Reacting to the development, a Xiaomi spokesperson said, "The Company has been in compliance with the law and operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses. The Company reiterates that it provides products and services for civilian and commercial use. The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a 'Communist Chinese Military Company' defined under the NDAA. The Company will take an appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders... The Company is reviewing the potential consequences of this to develop a fuller understanding of its impact on the Group. The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate"

How this 'ban' could affect Xiaomi

While Xiaomi denies all charges leveled at it, this move by the United States' government complicates things for the tech giant as US companies will now be actively pushed to disinvest in Xiaomi and cut their dealing with the Beijing-based company. Among others, this will directly impact its business with Qualcomm Ventures, one of the many US-based companies that either have or plan to invest in Xiaomi.

The US government's move to add Xiaomi to this list also means that Xiaomi could face further pressure in the future, and if things go south, they could end up on the same list that Huawei currently finds itself in. However, going forward much will depend on the incoming Biden administration which may or may not decide to take a more lenient approach towards Chinese companies like Xiaomi.