Xiaomi shipped more phones than Apple iPhone in Q3, Samsung most selling brand globally

Highlights Apple was just knocked out by Xiaomi in global smartphone market.

Samsung shipped the maximum number of smartphones in Q3.

Huawei has slipped to the second position globally.

Xiaomi has overtaken Apple to secure the third spot in the list of top smartphone brands by shipments. According to the latest data of not one but two analyst firms, IDC and Counterpoint Research, Apple has slipped to the fourth position in the global smartphone market for the third quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, Samsung has emerged as the top smartphone brand, standing on a total shipment of 79.8 million units in Q3 2020. The second spot now has Huawei with 50.9 million shipments.

In an interesting turn, Xiaomi shipped 46.2 million units in the third quarter of 2020 while the iPhone maker rolled out a total shipment of 41.7 million units during the same period. In terms of market share, Xiaomi contributed 13 per cent and Apple's stands at 11 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research. The International Data Corporation (IDC) has said that markets such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia witnessed a strong surge in smartphone shipments between July and September.

According to IDC's research director Nabila Popal, this outcome has resulted from the pent-up demand for smartphones after global lockdowns were beginning to be eased. However, the biggest factor that drove maximum sales were heavy promotions and discounts across smartphones. In India, the growing need for online classes and distance learning boosted the sales of low-end smartphones. As a result, the competition in India's entry-level smartphone market has intensified more than ever.

Counterpoint Research has revealed that Realme was the fastest brand that managed to oust 50 million units within the third quarter, thanks to its affordable 5G portfolio in China. Realme's home market brought in the biggest turnout for it, securing a 90 per cent quarterly growth sales-wise.

But while some top smartphone brands saw a monumental growth in their shipments, major markets suffered a slump. This was because of the delay that Apple caused to the rollout of its 2020 iPhone lineup. Instead of launching at its traditional time in the month of September, the iPhone 12 series launched at the beginning of October. The decline in smartphone shipments in markets, including China, Western Europe, and North America during that period represents the dominance of iPhone over smartphones of other brands.