Xiaomi to launch phone with 200W fast charging in 2021, may come with 15 minute charging time

Highlights Xiaomi is said to be working on a new 200W+ fast charging phone.

The phone could come with a foldable display.

The new charging technology could charge a 4500mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi seems to be on a mission to test the limits of fast charging technology for phones. The company had previously unveiled 120W fast charging support with its last flagship, the Mi 10 Ultra. And now, the latest reports coming out of China suggest the phone maker could be about to go big with its next flagship, which would get support for wired charging speeds in the excess of 200W.

A known tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, has claimed that Xiaomi plans to roll out its first devices with 200W+ charging in 2021. While he does not share any more information on the charging technology and how it will bring the charging time on the phone down, it is expected the new technology could bring some serious reduction in charging time for phones.

If the Mi 10 Ultra's 120W fast charging solution is anything to go by then we could be looking at a charging standard that could fill up your 4500mAh battery phone to the brim in less than 15 minutes as the Mi 10 Ultra takes about 23 minutes to charge completely.

Although, there's a slight hitch here. While the convenience of a 200W+ charging support would be much appreciated, it would also bring with itself a set of troubles. The biggest being the impact on battery life. As we know, charging a phone at such fast speeds rapidly degrades the health of the battery of the phone.

As such, the support for this new charging speed standard could be real trouble for the longevity of the battery of the phone it is used with. But our guess is if Xiaomi has embarked on a mission to bring 200W+ charging to consumer-grade phones then it will also figure out a workaround for battery health before releasing this feature on its flagship phones.

Interestingly, there is some news about the phone this new technology could be first seen. According to leaks, the company could showcase this technology on a new foldable smartphone which the company plans to launch next year. This will be an in-folding screen phone with also an under-display selfie camera. Recent leaks have also claimed that this foldable phone will come with a 108-megapixel main camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.