Air pollution: Gurugram, Noida among 7 Indian cities in world's 10 most polluted

Seven of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world are in India, according to a new study by Swiss-based IQAir AirVisual and non-profit organisation Greenpeace. Additionally, the report said that Gurugram in the National Capital Region was the most polluted city. Delhi with an average PM 2.5 concentration at 113.5 micrograms per cubic metre was the most polluted capital in the world in 2018. Other Indian cities that made their way into the world's polluted cities list are Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bhiwandi, Noida, Patna and Lucknow.

Yeb Sano, Executive Director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia is a statement said, "This (air pollution) has enormous impacts, on our health and on our wallets." Air pollution is likely to cause the death of nearly seven million people around the world in the next year and will cost around $225 billion to the global economy, he added.

2018's World Air Quality Report was based on data gathered from over 3,000 cities around the globe. The report was made by measuring the levels of PM2.5 particulates (fine particles of a diameter of 2.5 micrometres in the atmosphere) in 2018. PM2.5 pollutants can enter deep inside the lungs and bloodstream of humans and have an adverse effect on their health.

The report also stated that Bangladesh, on average, was the most polluted nation, followed closely by Pakistan and India. While, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Bahrain and Kuwait topped the chart, countries like Iceland, Finland, Estonia, Australia and Sweden were among the least polluted as per the 2018's World Air Quality Report.

The report said, "The city ranking shows Asian locations dominating the highest 100 average PM2.5 levels during 2018, with cities in India, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh occupying the top 50 cities."

IQAir Chief Executive Officer Frank Hammes said, "The 2018 World Air Quality Report is based on the review, compilation and validation of data from tens of thousands of air quality monitoring stations around the world."

The data for the study was gathered from a wide range of government sources. IQAir AirVisual has included data from air quality monitors operated by private organisations and individuals.

