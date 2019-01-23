BJP booked all chartered planes for Lok Sabha poll campaign: Congress

As parties gear up for Lok Sabha poll campaign, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Tuesday said the BJP has booked all chartered planes, leaving his party struggling to get some.

The senior Congres leader alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

Also Read: 7.32 lakh jobs created in Nov; employment up by 48% in formal sector: EPFO payroll data

"The BJP has booked all the chartered planes for their Lok Sabha poll campaign. We are not getting any and we are struggling to get some planes," he told reporters.

Sharma said the ruling party has spent over Rs 4,000 crore on publicity and advertisements, which he said was more than that spent by multinational companies like Netflix, Amazon and Unilever.

He said that such spending on government's publicity was also being done through public sector undertakings.

"But still we would defeat them (BJP) with the love and support of people of the country," he claimed.

Sharma heads the party's publicity committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the grand old party would launch its poll campaign by the second half of February.

It will reach out to voters through both the conventional and new media.

Also Read: Govt plans to raise $11.21 billion from state asset sales in FY 20