CM Manohar Parrikar dead at 63: government declares national mourning on Monday

Goa's Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, died at his private residence on Sunday. Parrikar, four-term chief minister and former defence minister, had been battling a pancreatic ailment since February 2019.

Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families. The government has declared national mourning on Monday.

The BJP leader's health, which has been fluctuating since February 2018, went worse in the past two days. According to sources, Parrikar was on life support system from the late night on Saturday.

A senior government official told that "The chief minister died around 6.40 pm Sunday," reports PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a tweet, said, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, chief minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity." "An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and India will not be forgotten," added the President.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

PM Modi said, "Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

"India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen," Modi said in a series of tweets.

BJP president Amit Shah, in a tweet, stated, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji is a commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji's family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX - Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Despite his declining health, Parrikar had presented two state budgets in 2018 and 2019. He had also attended serval public functions and the inauguration of a bridge across River Mandovi.

Several have started arriving at Parrikar's private residence in Dona Paula after the news of his demise.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Manohar Parrikar's health: BJP starts search for new CM candidate in Goa; ally GFP says it'll rethink support