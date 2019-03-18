Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Live Updates: Decision on next Goa CM expected soon

Goa Chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at his private residence on Sunday at the age of 63. Following the death of Parrikar, the Centre has announced national mourning day on Monday, March 18. Also, the Goa government has announced seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. Schools and colleges of Goa will be shut today and exams have been postponed. According to Goa CMO, the body of Parrikar will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on Monday after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for the public to pay their final respects. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4.00 pm, after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in Panaji will be held. The last rites will be performed at around 5.00 pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4km from the state capital.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has arrived in Panaji for the BJP legislature meet to search for a new leader to replace Parrikar. Parrikar was heading a coaliation government comprising BJP, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents. Moreover, with CM Parrikar's demise, the Pananji assembly seat will go for fourth bypoll in Goa where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa assembly constituencies on April 23.

02:10 pm: Goa Speaker and BJP MLA Pramod Sawant and health minister Viswajit Rane have reportedly been shorlisted for the post of Goa CM.

02:04 pm: Manohar Parrikar's body has been brought to Kala Academy in Panjim. Here, commom public can come to pay their last respects.

01:51 pm: Goa BJP chief Vijay Tendulkar said that the party will decide the next CM candidate by 2:00 pm and the swearing in will happen around 3:00 pm. Tendulkar himself is one of the favourites for the post. Also, the funeral procession of Manohar Parrikar will start around 4:00 pm.





01:43 pm: Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Chandrakant Kavlekar of Goa Congress said that they have staked claim to form government in the state as they have 14 MLAs. He expressed his sorrow on the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

01:35 pm: A delegation of Congress leaders have met Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. The party has already approached the Governor, staking a claim to form government in the state.

01:31 pm: Despite the lack of support from allies, BJP's Pramod Sawant has the best chances of becoming the next Chief Minister of Goa. Viswajit Rane, yet another BJP man, is also a strong contender for the office. BJP is likely to declare its next CM within a few hours.

12:55 pm: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has finished its meeting with Nitin Gadkari. MGP chief Sudin Dhavlikar told India Today that the picture will be clear by 3:00 pm. He has suggested his name for the post of Goa CM.

12:51 pm: The BJP-led alliance in Goa is still indecisive over the who will be the next CM of Goa after Manohar Parrikar. BJP's Pramod Sawant, who is one of the forerunners for the office, has reportedly been turned down by the party's allies in the state.

12:00 pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reach Goa at 1:30pm today.

11:47 pm: There still is no certainity over the next CM for Goa yet. Talking to ANI, BJP MLA Glenn Ticklo said that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should be the one to be named the next CM. The BJP's allies in the state, Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, have not arrived at a consensus either. Notably, Congress has apprached Governor Mridula Sinha, seeking permission to form government in the state.

11:20 pm: PM Narendra Modi will shortly leave for Goa to attend the last rites of Manohar Parrikar.

11:10 pm: Visuals from Panjim BJP office, where hundreds of people reached to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar.

11:00 pm: IIT Bombay will hold a condolence meeting for Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, an alumnus of the premium tech college.

10:46 pm: While there is no clarity on who will be the next Goa CM, several names have come up so far. BJP MLA and Goa Speaker Pramod Sawant, and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have been suggested by the BJP. Party's state chief Vinay Tendulkar and Shripad Naik are other names doing the rounds. Reports also suggest that Maharashtra Gomatak Party's leader Sudin Dhavlikar has put forward his name for the post of Goa CM.

10:40 pm: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived at the Panjim BJP office to pay his last repects to his former colleague in the Union Cabinet and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

10:32 pm: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is till considering the names of probable candidates for the office of Goa CM in a meeting with legislators from the BJP, the allied parties - Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - and the independents.

10:18 pm: People turn up in numbers at the Panjim BJP office to pay their last respects to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

10:13 pm: An event to unveil a new poster of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi was reportedly cancelled following the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.BJP president Amit Shah was supposed to attend the unveiling, IANS reported.

10:07 pm: The procession with the mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar has reached rhe BJP office in Panjim. Hundreds have arrived at the place to pay their respects.

09:49 pm: Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar being taken to Panjim BJP office.

09:40 pm: PM Narendra Modi will be flying to Panjim to attend the last rites of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. The funeral will be performed at Miramar beach in Panjim at 5:00 pm.

09:36 pm: The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar have been to the BJP office in Panjim, where it will remain till 10:30 am. After that, Parrikar's body will be taken to Kala Academy where the people can pay their last respects. The funeral procession will begin at 4:00 pm.

09:04 pm: The High Court of Bombay at Goa and District will remain closed today, ANI reported.

09:01 pm: The mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar being taken to the Panjim BJP head office.

08:45 pm: After Manohar Parrikar, the BJP is left with 12 MLAs in the Goa state assembly, out of total 36 seats. The party has an alliance with Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, both of which have three MLAs each, along with three independents. This makes the BJP-led alliance the one with majority in the state.

08:30 pm: The BJP and its allies in Goa are yet to reach a consensus on the successor to Manohar Parrikar as Chief Minister of the state. A decision is likely to be made today.

08:15 pm: Digambar Kamat has refuted speculations of a BJP offer take up the mantle of Goa CM. Kamat had held the post before Manohar Parrikar from 2007 to 2012.

08:10 pm: Congress writes to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha seeking permission to form government.