Coronavirus outbreak: 2,157 persons put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir

Around 1829 persons are under home quarantine and 29 persons are in hospital quarantine while 131 persons are under home surveillance

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: March 15, 2020  | 20:17 IST
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said 2,157 people -- travellers and persons in contact with suspected coronavirus cases -- have been put under surveillance in the union territory.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 1829 persons are under home quarantine and 29 persons are in hospital quarantine while 131 persons are under home surveillance.

It said 101 samples have been sent for testing, of which 87 tested negative.

Only two cases have tested positive so far while reports of 12 cases are awaited till date, the bulletin added.

A total of 168 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said.

