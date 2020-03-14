Yes Bank suffers Rs 9,000 crore in December quarter

YES Bank has suffered a loss of Rs 9,000 crore in December quarter. The bank's Q3 result comes after SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others announced investments in the bank.

Last week, RBI superseded the bank's board and imposed cash withdrawal limits of Rs 50,000. The central bank then issued a draft reconstruction scheme saying State Bank of India (SBI) had expressed interest in investing in Yes Bank.

Earlier today, the central government notified the scheme. Following which, RBI's moratorium on the bank will be lifted at 6 pm on March 18. The lifting of the moratorium will bring relief to Yes Bank customers as the withdrawal cap will be removed.

As per the final reconstruction plan, shareholders of the bank have been barred from selling more than 25 of their current holding for 3 years. Only retail shareholders holding up to 100 shares can sell their entire holding.

The authorised capital of the reconstructed bank will stand altered to Rs 6,200 crore and number of equity shares to 3,000 crore of Rs 2 two apiece, aggregating to Rs 6,000 crore. The authorised preference share capital will continue to be Rs 200 crore.

State Bank of India, the lead investor in YES Bank, has announced it will infuse Rs 7,250 crore, while other lenders including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have also been roped in to revive the financially troubled lender.

As per the respective regulatory filings, ICICI Bank will pump in Rs 1,000 crore, Axis Bank will invest Rs 600 crore, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will infuse Rs 500 crore. Furthermore, the reconstruction plan states that all YES Bank employees have been guaranteed at least a year-long continuation of employment and all bank branches will continue to operate as usual.

Meanwhile, Government has appointed SBI's former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Prashant Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YES Bank. Kumar will take over his new responsibility after the moratorium on the lender is lifted, according to the Ministry of Finance.

