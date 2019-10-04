Delhi Metro's Grey Line connecting Dwarka and Najafgarh inaugurated

Delhi Metro's Grey Line, which is over 4.2 km long and connects the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, was inaugurated today. Passenger services on the Grey Line Metro started operating at 5 pm on Friday. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the new metro corridor.

Kejriwal said people of Najafgarh had been demanding this for a long time. People residing in the rural areas will be benefitted by the corridor, he said.

The flagging-off ceremony was held at Metro Bhawan around 11 am, said Anuj Dayal executive director of corporate communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). With the opening of this new section, the Delhi Metro's total network has expanded to 377 km with 274 stations.

Currently, Delhi Metro's Grey Line corridor has a total of three stations - Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh.

The total travel time on Delhi Metro's Grey Line corridor will be around 6 minutes and 20 seconds, he said. At present, the DMRC runs 376 trains, spanning 2,206 coaches and 4,778 trips per day, he added.

Dayal earlier had said, "The Delhi Metro Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and out of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km underground. With the opening of this section, the Dwarka metro station is all set to emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh."

Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, had inspected the corridor for safety on Wednesday and given the mandatory approval for starting passenger operations.

(With PTI inputs)

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

