Government open to further reforms, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.

The government has taken various steps, including reduction of corporate tax, she said at India-Sweden Business Summit in Delhi.

"I only can invite and assure that the Government of India is committed for further reforms in various sectors whether it is banking, mining or insurance and so on," she said.

She invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.

India plans to invest about Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector in the next five years.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to increase prices of most cars from January 2020

Also Read: HDFC Bank net banking, mobile app down for 2nd day in row

Also Read: Xiaomi launches personal loan service Mi Credit in India