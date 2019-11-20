Hyundai recalls Grand i10, Xcent with factory-fitted CNG kits; here's why

Hyundai Motors India has announced a recall for its Grand i10 and Xcent models in the country. All Grand i10 and Xcent variants, which have a factory-fitted CNG kit and are manufactured between 1 August 2017 - 30 September 2019, have been recalled. They have been recalled due to issue related to possible fouling in the CNG filter assembly. The company's recall notice also mentions that these are non-ABS models.

According to Hyundai's information leaflet, over 16,400 models have been affected by the issue. Additionally, the South Korean auto manufacturer will not be charging any cost to the customer to fix the CNG filter assembly, reports the Financial Express.

Hyundai Grand i10's 1.2-litre petrol engine, in its CNG configuration, produces 66.2hp of power and 99Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed transmission unit and comes with a mileage of 26.88km/kg, claims Hyundai. However, in the Xcent, the engine delivers fuel efficiency of 26.11km/kg. Both the cars have a warranty of one lakh kilometre or three years, whichever is earlier and are BS-IV compliant.

Starting from April 2019, all passenger vehicles in India are expected to have seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors, an airbag and speed limit warning system for taxis (80kmph). Hyundai offered the first-gen Xcent with a CNG option for a limited time, while with the Grand i10, the company is still continuing it. However, the second-gen Hyundai Xcent doesn't get a factory-fitted CNG option.

