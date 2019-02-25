ICSI CS executive and professional 2018-19: Results announced; here's how to check

The results for the Company Secretary (CS) professional and the executive programme has been announced on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Professional Programme Examination was held in December 2018. While the results for company secretaries' professional programme were declared at 11 am, the result for the company secretary executive programme was announced around 2 pm. The ICSI has declared the result for both old and new syllabus for its executive programme.

Here are steps to download ICSI CS professional result:

Go to the official website of ICSI's exam results portal Click on the 'Select Examination' to open the dropdown menu on the homepage. Select the desired programme from the dropdown menu Enter the roll number and registration number Click on the submit button Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

Additionally, no hard copy of the result will be made available by the ICSI.

Interested applicants can also apply for the verification of marks of CS examination within 30 days from the announcement of the result. They can apply for verification of marks either through online or offline mode with a necessary fee of Rs 250 per subject.

However, the last date of submitting applications is March 27, 2019.

The ICSI, established in 1968, is the official entity of the country that controls promotion, regulation, and development of the CS profession in India.

