Jet Airways crisis: AITUC urges government to absorb employees of cash-strapped airline

All India Trade Union Congress has asked the government to absorb Jet Airways' employees, who faced job losses following the temporary shutdown of airline's operations. Jet Airways had a staff strength of over 16,000. "AITUC demands that the concerned employees be absorbed suitably in government jobs," the trade union said in a statement released on Monday.

In the AITUC further added, "Government, banks and various other airlines are talking about anything and everything except continuing employment of these employees. This is "ease of doing business" - nobody considers the liability of the employees, least of all the central government under Modi."

However, the trade union has also warned that the government shouldn't pressurise PSBs to bail out private entities like ILF&S and Jet Airways.

AITUC, while expressing solidarity with the airline's employees, said that they are paying a heavy price for the government's policies.

According to the statement, "It is a known fact that many of the airlines are struggling to remain afloat because of the high fuel prices, for which the central government is entirely responsible".

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn indicted on aggravated breach of trust charge

Also Read: Naresh Goyal's firm had Rs 260 crore cash when financial crunch hit Jet Airways