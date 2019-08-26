Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 expected this week: Here's how to check scores on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 12th supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra SSC supplementary results 2019 are likely to be declared on August 28. The result once declared will be available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune -- mahresults.nic. The MSBSHSE had released the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary examination result 2019 on August 23.

In 2018, the HSC result was announced on August 14, while the SSC result was declared on August 28. The Maharashtra education board had conducted the supplementary examination for Class 10 from July 17 to July 30, while the results were announced on June 8.

Check Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Maharashtra board results - mahresults.nic

Step 2: Click on the link 'Maharashtra SSC supplementary Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter Your Roll Number and Mother's First Name in the required area

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is an autonomous body established under the provisions of Maharashtra. MSBSHSE conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards. Additionally, it is the most popular education board in terms of enrollment in high school in the country only after the CBSE and has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among 35 educational boards in the country.

