Mumbai locals to get visual indicator to warn that train is ready to move

Central Railway has installed a blue indicator light at the entrance of a suburban train coach as a pilot project to warn passengers not to board trains on the verge of departing.

The Mumbai suburban network, among the largest in the world with over 75 lakh daily commuters, faces a perennial problem of people trying to board at the last moment or when the train has picked up speed while departing stations.

Also Read: India's first electric taxi service launched in Delhi-NCR

"We will monitor the performance of the new blue light visual indicator. Based on commuter feedback, a decision would be taken on installing it in more coaches," said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of CR.

He said the indicator switches on to warn passengers that boarding a train from thereon is unsafe, adding that the mechanism is linked to the train guard's beat signal which tells the train's motorman to proceed ahead.

The indicator mechanism was developed at CR's Kurla Crashed, he informed.

Also Read: Many countries, including India, opened up their markets to US poultry, agricultural exports: Donald Trump

Also Read: Govt eMarketplace initiative to enable women entrepreneurs sell products on its platform