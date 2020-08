Pranab Mukherjee's five-decade-long career saw him take many responsibilities. A teacher, a celebrated Finance Minister, and the 13th President of India were a few to name, commanding respect and receiving admiration in whatever he did. This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at his long career

Also read: Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at the age of 84