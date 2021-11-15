PM Modi to visit MP; to inaugurate Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, launch ration scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on Monday on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM Modi will also launch multiple key initiatives for the welfare of Janjatiya community at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, earlier known as Habibganj railway station. The PM will further participate in a roadshow from Jamboree ground to the railway station. During the roadshow, artistes from the tribal community will perform different dance forms on 11 stages.

The Prime Minister will additionally launch the ‘Ration Aapke Gram’ scheme aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

In addition, PM will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission that will screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, to increase public awareness about these diseases.

PM will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers.

During the visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh