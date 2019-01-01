Trade unions finalise 20-points charter, demand Rs 18,000 minimum wage

Trade Unions have demanded universal social security and a minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 with indexation across India under a 20-point agenda.

The agenda, which called for universal social security coverage for all workers in the country through the retirement fund body EPFO and Employees' State Insurance Corporation, was approved on Monday at the national convention of the Confederation of Central Trade Unions (CONCENT), according to a statement.

Also Read: New regulations for food standards to come into force from January 1: FSSAI

CONCENT is a joint front of the RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh; a faction of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); the Trade Union Coordination Centre; and the National Federation of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU).

Also, the front has demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 for Aanganwadi, Asha and Mid Day Meal workers across the country with indexation and status of government employees. They should be paid a minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 till these workers become government employees.

The front also demanded that all the contractual employees should be paid at par with the regular employees as guided by the apex court and all types of pension should have government subsidy at par with the central contributory scheme.

It also pitched for increasing the payment of gratuity from 15 days pay per year of service to 30 days pay and bring more workers under its ambit by reducing the threshold of five-year minimum service to one year.

The front has also demanded representation of labourers and farmers in government think-tank Niti Aayog and withdrawal of the provision of fixed-term employment rule from labour laws.

It is also against the disinvestment of public sector undertakings and foreign direct investment here.

Also Read: Government to achieve 100% household electrification ahead of Republic Day, says official

Also Read: Axis Bank MD & CEO Shikha Sharma retires; Amitabh Chaudhry takes charge

Also Read: Government infuses Rs 10,882 crore capital in four public sector banks