Upcoming Jewar Airport to be India's largest with 6 runways

The proposed Jewar Airport in Greater Noida will be India's largest after completion. The airport will have six runways, similar to the world's largest airports, according to Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday. This new airport is expected to provide the National Capital Region with a second facility after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is currently the biggest in the country with three runways.

Jewar airport, after completion, will be among one of the three largest airports in the world, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, US. The O'Hare Airport is spread in more than 7,200 acres and has eight runways, while the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and Daxing Airport has seven runways each. Additionally, Beijing's new Daxing International Airport officially opened yesterday, before the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China on 1st October 2019.

Singh said, "Some 5,000 hectares in Jewar is earmarked as an aviation hub in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA) master plan. Everything, including the six runways, will fall within these 5,000 hectares designated for the airport. After completion, Jewar will definitely become India's largest airport," said report.

PM Modi had earlier said that Jewar would become the nation's biggest airport and "all the formalities for it are being completed".

However, the first phase, which is expected to be operational by 31st December 2022, will have only two runways. Additional runways will be added in the second phase.

