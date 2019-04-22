Business Today

Vero Moda, Jack & Jones owner Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka attacks

A string of bombings at churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka killed 290 people and wounded about 500 in Sunday's attacks

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: April 22, 2019  | 21:11 IST
Sri Lankan churches and hotels were hit by six explosions on Easter Sunday

Denmark's richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokesman for Povlsen's fashion firm said on Monday.

The spokesman declined to give any further details but Danish media said the family had been on holiday in Sri Lanka.

A string of bombings at churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka killed 290 people and wounded about 500 in Sunday's attacks. A senior investigator said on Monday that seven suicide bombers had taken part in the attacks.

Povlsen is the owner of fashion firm Bestseller, which includes brands like Vero Moda and Jack & Jones, and is the majority stakeholder in online retailer Asos while also holding a big stake in Zalando.

He owns more than 1 per cent of all the land in Scotland, according to Forbes.

