WhatsApp update: Here are 5 new upcoming features

Facebook-owned WhatsApp frequently updates its app to bring new and exciting features for its users around the globe. Group privacy settings and fingerprint lock feature were rolled out on WhatsApp's latest version. Also, there are more features under development and are likely to be available for WhatsApp users.

Here are the top 5 upcoming features of WhatsApp

Dark Mode

Dark mode is possibly the most awaited feature on WhatsApp. The screen turns dark to save battery and put less strain on the user's eyes under this feature. This has already been rolled out on most other applications and operating systems. It is currently being tested and has been part of several beta updates for WhatsApp users. WhatsApp's dark mode is believed to be in the final stage of development, and will soon be available.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp's self-destructing messages feature is similar to Snapchat's iconic messaging feature. These self-destructing messages will delete itself after a specific period of time. Additionally, users might also be able to set time intervals for messages to self destruct.

Multiple-device support

WhatsApp can soon be used on multiple devices simultaneously. As per reports, WhatsApp's multiple-device support will get registration notifications when a user is trying to log into another device - similar to Facebook's login system.

QR Code to add contacts

One of the new features seen tested on messaging app's beta version is to bring QR code for contact sharing. In this feature, one can scan a QR code to add another user's contact information directly to address book.

Hide muted status

With the upcoming update, WhatsApp users will be able to hide muted status updates from select contacts. This feature will be available under a separate tab to make the process easier. Currently, if you mute someone's status updates on WhatsApp, it still appears at the bottom of the feed.

