Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Article 15 has performed very well at the box office despite stiff competition from both Bollywood and Hollywood releases. Article 15's box office collection has been steady and is now eyeing the Rs 50 crore mark. In Week 1, Article 15 had made Rs 34.21 crore amid mostly positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Ayushmann Khurrana's movie made Rs 12 crore on the weekend following that taking Article 15 box office collection to Rs 46.21 crore.

While a small-budget movie, Article 15 has not only braved a big Bollywood release such as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that is on a record-breaking spree, it has also faced Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home. On top of that, torrential rains in many parts of the country including Mumbai and the World Cup 2019 have not made it easy for Article 15 to make the moolah.

India Today critic Lakshana N Palat wrote in her review, "In a world of Bollywood cinema, where chest-thumping and nauseating patriotism is celebrated, it is safe to say Article 15 is a daring and well-meaning courageous film.Unlike Karan Johar's glossy Dhadak, which tiptoed around caste in its film even though the original Sairat was hard-hitting, Article 15 plunges right in, unabashedly."

However, the socio-political, cop drama that is inspired from several true life events proved yet again that audience favour good content. It was also selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa along with the Badhaai Ho star in significant roles.

