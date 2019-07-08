Article 15 Box office collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's film running steady; to reach Rs 50 crore mark soon

Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Article 15' is running steady at the box office on its tenth day. Having raked in over Rs 40 crore so far, the Article 15 Box office collection is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark, as per early estimates. The Article 15 box office collection has been incredible so far as it has been received well by the audience. The first day Article 15 box office collection was recorded to be Rs 5.02 crore which was followed by Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 is based on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The storyline for the socio-political drama film, Article 15, has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is plays a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Article 15 has been appreciated and received well by fans as well as critics. India Today reviewer Lakshana N Palat wrote in her review, "In a world of Bollywood cinema, where chest-thumping and nauseating patriotism is celebrated, it is safe to say Article 15 is a daring and well-meaning courageous film.Unlike Karan Johar's glossy Dhadak, which tiptoed around caste in its film even though the original Sairat was hard-hitting, Article 15 plunges right in, unabashedly." Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

