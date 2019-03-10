Badla Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee-Amitabh's movie may touch Rs 23 crore in first weekend

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's latest film Badla witnessed tremendous growth on Saturday as it added Rs 8.55 crore to its box office collection. On the day 2 of its opening weekend, Sujoy Ghosh's movie took a jump of nearly 70 per cent from its day 1 collection of Rs 5.04 crore. Big B's mystery-crime-thriller film's total earning now stands at Rs 13.59 crore.

According to film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Amitabh Bachchan's movie is expected to gross around Rs 23 crore by Sunday. In an earlier tweet, he mentioned that Badla has also crossed the opening day collections of Big B's previous movies like Pink, which minted Rs 4.32 crore on its day 1, and 102 Not Out, which grossed Rs 3.52 crore on opening day at domestic box office. Sujoy Ghosh's flick has managed to receive positive response from both moviegoers and critics alike.

#Badla records superb growth on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes are rocking... Day 3 [Sun] will score higher numbers... Eyes â¹ 23 cr [+/-] opening weekend ððð... On course to be a HIT... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr. Total: â¹ 13.59 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 16.03 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Badla is an official remake of the 2017's Spanish movie, The Invisible Guest, which had also gained positive reviews from movie critics in India. As per Adarsh, strong word of mouth from audience helped the film. In Sujoy Ghosh's intense-thriller, Amitabh plays the role of a lawyer, Badal Gupta. In the movie, Amitabh helps Taapsee Pannu's character, Naina, who has been accused of killing the man she was having an affair with. Sujoy Ghosh had earlier received Filmfare Award in the best director category for Vidya Balan's drama-mystery Kahaani.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, Badla also stars Manav Kaul (special appearance) and Amrita Singh in supporting characters. Interestingly, this is the first time when Shah Rukh Khan has produced a film with Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actor. The film has been made by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

