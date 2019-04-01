Badla Box Office Collection Day 24: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Badla collects Rs 81.79 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer film Badla has entered its fourth week at the box office. However, the film still continues to charm the audience. The suspense-drama has collected Rs 127 crore worldwide till now, out of which it has made Rs 81.79 crore in India.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh mentioned that Badla has crossed the lifetime business of Amitabh Bachchan's previous films - 102 Not Out, Pink and Piku. Big B's critically acclaimed 102 Not Out and Pink , recorded a net collection of Rs 52 crore and Rs 68 crore at the Indian box office, while Piku crossed Rs 100 core mark and became a commercial hit.

Badla has also emerged a superhit despite still competition from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari.





Badla, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, earned Rs 38 on week 1 , Rs 29.32 crore on week 2, Rs 11.12 crore on week 3 and Rs 3.35 crore on fourth weekend.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is the Hindi remake of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Suspense-thriller Badla, marks the third collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and director Sujoy Ghosh. The duo previously worked together on Te3n and Aladdin.

The plot of Badla revolves Naina Sethi, who is blamed for the murder of her lover. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Badal Gupta, a lawyer, and Taapsee Pannu essays the role of Naina Sethi.

