Badla Box Office Collection Day 18: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's film collects over Rs 75 crore

Director Sujoy Ghosh's suspense-thriller Badla is now in its third week and is still continuing to perform well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's film has earned a total collection of Rs 74.79 crore till now. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh , Badla has grossed over Rs 38 crore in its week 1, Rs 29.32 crore in week 2 and Rs 7.47 in its third weekend.





Also, Badla has surpassed the lifetime business of suspense-thriller Andhadhun. Ayushmann Khurrana's critically-aclaimed Andhadhun minted Rs 73.37 crore in three weeks, reported boxofficeindia.com. And now, Badla is cruising towards Rs 100 crore club.

Taran Adarsh has declared Badla a superhit. He furthher mentioned that Badla collected Rs 50 crore on Day 10 and will cross Rs 75 crore mark on Day 18.

Badla is Big B and Taapsee Pannu's second collaboration after 2016 court-drama Pink that became a hit at the box office.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the suspense thriller is a remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

In Ghosh's intense thriller, Bachchan plays the role of Taapsee Pannu's lawyer, Badal Gupta. Naina (Taapsee), is accused of killing the man she had an affair with.

The murder mystery has been widely shot in Scotland. It also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in significant roles. Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.