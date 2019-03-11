Badla Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan film breaks Pink's record; collects Rs 23.20 crore

Suspense thriller-Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan has performed very well in the box office collection in the first three days. The film has raked in Rs 23.20 crore in its first weekend. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying that the glowing word by the moviegoers has resulted in the uptick in collections of Badla at the box office.

Sujoy Ghosh's film earned Rs 5.04 crore on its opening day, Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday.

#Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status... Metros/multiplexes splendid... Tier-2 cities join the party on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: â¹ 23.20 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 27.38 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

On Day 2, film Badla witnessed growth of 69.64%, however, on Day 3, growth of Badla was affected due to India-Australia cricket match and witnessed 12.40%.

#Badla day-wise growth... Sat [vis-Ã -vis Fri]: 69.64% Sun [vis-Ã -vis Sat]: 12.40%... Affected due to the cricket match. Wonderful trending on weekend ensures solid hold on weekdays [at metros/multiplexes]. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

Badla clashed with Hollywood release-Captain Marvel. The superhero flick has raked in Rs 27.11 crore in India

#CaptainMarvel witnesses limited growth on Day 2, but the 2-day total is excellent... #English version outperforms... Targets â¹ 40 cr+ total in its opening weekend... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr. Total: â¹ 27.11 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 32.28 cr. All versions. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's film Badla has broken the box office record of their own 2016 release Pink. Pink minted Rs 21.51 crore in the first weekend.

Badla is an official remake of the 2017's Spanish movie, The Invisible Guest, which had also gained positive reviews from movie critics globally. Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.

Also read: Tamilrockers: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Badla, Marvel's Captain Marvel full movies leaked online

Also read: Badla Box Office Collection Day 1: SRK-Amitabh's movie earns Rs 5 cr; Captain Marvel rakes in Rs 15 cr in India