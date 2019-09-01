Batla House box Office Collection Day 17: John Abraham's film inches towards Rs 100 crore

Batla House Box Office Collection: Batla House is set to enter the Rs 100 crore-club in a matter of few days but it won't be a cakewalk for the film. The film has raked in nearly Rs 93 crore so far at the box office and early estimates show that the film earned Rs 2 crore approximately on Day 17, taking the total earnings to Rs 95 crore. After the release of much-hyped multilingual film Saaho on Friday, August 31, John Abraham starrer Batla House has witnessed some impact in its box office earnings. Therefore, to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore club, John's film will have to pass the hurdle. However, Batla House, which has been competing with Akshay Kumar starrer space-drama, Mission Mangal, has performed well at the box office to reach this level. Both Mission Mangal and Batla House released on August 15.

Batla House's overall collection so far:

Opening Day: Rs 15.55 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 47.99 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 65.84 crore

End of Week 2: Rs 91.76 crore

Lifetime Collection: Rs 93 crore

Batla House is based on an infamous encounter that took place in September 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area. In the film, John Abraham portrays the role of a police officer, who played a crucial role in that encounter. Besides John Abraham, Batla House also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

John Abraham was last seen in Robby Grewal's April-release, film Romeo Akbar Walter, which could only earn Rs 38.83 crore at the box office. Batla House is John's second independence day release in a row. Last year, the actor appeared in Satyameva Jayate, which earned Rs 80.50 crore at the domestic box office.

Made on a budget of Rs 47 crore, Batla House has become the most successful movie of John Abraham in the last six years. Abraham's 2013 film, Race 2, was his last blockbuster, which minted Rs 100.45 crore. It is likely that Batla House will break Race 2's record too.

