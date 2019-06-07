Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore on Day 2

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film Bharat is off to an impressive start at the box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has earned Rs 31 crore on the day 2 of its release, reported boxofficeindia.com. Salman Khan's much-awaited film raked in Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day.

#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: â¹ 73.30 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

Bharat hit the screens on Eid, June 5. The film has smashed the opening day records of Salman Khan's previous Eid releases. According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan's Bharat has broken the opening day record of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively.

Moreover, Bharat has triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year and has become the biggest opener of 2019. The film surpassed opening day collections of Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore), mentioned Taran Adarsh.

Bharat was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas. The film has received a mixed response from the critics. Taran Adarsh has given Bharat '4 stars' and has called Salman Khan the lifeline of the movie.

#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸

An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. Heâs exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReviewpic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0 â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is a mix of action, humour, drama and emotions. Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina, Tabu as Meher, Sunil Grover as Vilayti Khan and Disha Patani as Radha. Apart from them, Bharat also features Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan, Brijendra Kala, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. It also includes Varun Dhawan in special appearance as young Dhirubhai Ambani.

